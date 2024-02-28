Advertisement
Company Town

Disney merges India media business with Reliance venture in $8.5 billion deal

The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
(Richard Drew / Associated Press)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
Share

After weathering significant streaming losses, Walt Disney Co. is combining its India business with a venture owned by top local conglomerate Reliance Industries.

The companies announced Wednesday they will merge their TV and streaming media assets into a joint venture.

The deal combines the businesses Reliance-backed Viacom18 and Disney’s Star India. Reliance is investing $1.4 billion for a 63% interest in the joint venture. Disney will own the rest. The deal values the new joint venture at $8.5 billion, according to the companies.

Picketers with signs walk on the sidewalk underneath the grand entrance to Walt Disney Studios.

Company Town

Why Bob Iger’s second act at Disney is looking brighter after a rough start

Just months ago, it looked as though Disney CEO Bob Iger was struggling in his return to the legendary Burbank company. Now, he is on offense again as the company faces two boardroom challenges.

Feb. 13, 2024

“India is the world’s most populous market, and we are excited for the opportunities that this joint venture will provide to create long-term value for the company,” Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Bob Iger said in a statement . “Reliance has a deep understanding of the Indian market and consumer, and together we will create one of the country’s leading media companies, allowing us to better serve consumers with a broad portfolio of digital services and entertainment and sports content.”

It’s one of several big moves Iger has made to right the Disney ship since retaking the helm in November 2022. Iger is facing a proxy contest from activist investors including billionaire Nelson Peltz, who is seeking a board seat at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on April 3.

Advertisement

Disney’s India streaming operation has posted significant losses. The company took over the Indian streaming service Hotstar in 2019 as part of its $71 billion deal to acquire the assets of 21st Century Fox.

Nelson Peltz, founder partner and CEO of Trian Fund Management, at his office in New York, June 28, 2022.

Company Town

For Subscribers

‘We have to go to war’: The man battling Disney’s Bob Iger — and increasingly long odds

For the second time in a year, activist investor Nelson Peltz is battling Bob Iger and Disney to shake up the company and nab two board seats.

Feb. 26, 2024

Hotstar has been losing subscribers since Reliance poached the streaming media rights of Indian Premier League cricket while Bob Chapek was Disney’s Chief Executive. The decision to not overpay for cricket streaming rights was framed as a cost-conscious move at the time but it caused Disney to lose significant ground in the market.

A boy with curly blond hair holding a gold shield and sword in the woods.

Company Town

Disney earnings top Wall Street expectations amid proxy battle with Nelson Peltz

Disney released its earnings report for the first quarter of 2024 as Bob Iger seeks to quell a proxy battle waged by investor Nelson Peltz.

Feb. 7, 2024

The joint venture will put the TV and digital streaming platforms for entertainment and sports content under one roof, reaching more than 750 million viewers across India.

The combined entity will have exclusive rights to distribute Disney films and productions in India.

Nita M. Ambani, the wife of Reliance chair and billionaire Mukesh Ambani, will be the chairperson of the venture. Former Disney executive Uday Shankar, who had joined Viacom18, will serve as vice chairperson “providing strategic guidance to the JV,” the companies said.

Advertisement

The transaction is subject to regulatory, shareholder and other customary approvals and is expected to be completed in the last quarter of 2024 or first quarter of 2025.

More to Read

Company TownEntertainment & Arts
Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement