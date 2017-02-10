CBS takes stake in independent production company Kapital Entertainment, creator of 'Santa Clarita Diet'

CBS Corp. has taken a minority ownership stake in Kapital Entertainment, an independent production company, as part of an effort to build up its programming assets.
Kapital, founded by Aaron Kaplan, has created a wide range of series for broadcast networks, cable and streaming services, including the CBS comedy “Life In Pieces,” the new Netflix series “Santa Clarita Diet” and the upcoming drama “The Chi” for Showtime.
Under the deal announced Friday, CBS will provide co-financing for future Kapital programs and handle their worldwide sales. Kaplan will remain chief executive at Kapital, which will continue to operate as an independent company and make shows for various networks. The size of the CBS stake in Kapital was not disclosed.
CBS has been aggressive in meeting the demand for TV programming that has increased in recent years with the emergence of streaming video services and the growth of international broadcasting. Kapital will provide CBS with more content to sell.
“CBS is a content company, and this new venture immediately establishes another source to create more programming assets for our distribution pipeline,” CBS Chairman Leslie Moonves said in a statement. “Aaron is a talented and creative producer, a skilled program packager and a very smart businessperson. We’re excited to build this partnership together.”
Kapital also has a joint venture with London-based Merman, which produces “Divorce” for HBO and “Catastrophe” for Amazon.
