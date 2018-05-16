CBS-Redstone brawl: Judge to rule on whether CBS can strip Redstones of their voting power

A judge is expected to decide Wednesday whether CBS can move forward with a rare corporate maneuver to strip its controlling shareholders — Sumner Redstone and his family — of their preferred status.
CBS sued the Redstone family Monday, alleging that the mogul's daughter, Shari Redstone, was trying to railroad it into merging with Viacom Inc. even if the tie-up would harm rank-and-file CBS shareholders.
The Redstones also control Viacom, which owns MTV, Comedy Central, BET and Nickelodeon. CBS does not want to be saddled with the troubles of the weaker Viacom. Shari Redstone, meanwhile, believes the two companies would be stronger together as traditional media compete with such technology giants as Facebook, Google, Netflix and Amazon.
The Redstones — through their investment vehicle National Amusements Inc. — filed a brief in the case Tuesday, calling CBS' attempts to strip it of its voting control "egregiously overbroad and unjustified" and said the move would be "an unprecedented usurpation of a controlling stockholder's voting power."
CBS plans to hold a special board meeting Thursday to issue an unusual dividend that would give voting power to CBS shareholders who currently lack that power. That would dilute the Redstones' control over the company's affairs. Instead of controlling the company, with nearly 80% of the vote, the family's voting stake would be reduced to 17%.
CBS said there is a provision in its charter that allows for such a dividend. It asked the judge to block the Redstones from making any changes to its board before Thursday's vote can take place and the vote's results can be put into effect.
The Redstones' National Amusements asked the judge to deny CBS' request.
A hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday in the Court of Chancery of Delaware.
In its Tuesday brief, National Amusements called CBS' effort "extraordinary both in scope and finality in response to unsupported allegations."
"Specifically, [CBS] suggests that NAI intends to force such a merger by removing and replacing the CBS independent directors," lawyers for National Amusements wrote in the brief. "There is no truth to that. NAI does not have, and has never had, any intention of replacing the CBS board or taking other action to force a merger."
According to the family, CBS has overreacted based on "unsourced media reports," that have cited knowledgeable people who have said that Shari Redstone was prepared to replace CBS board members with ones that were aligned with her views.