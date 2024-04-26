Stagecoach 2024: How to stream Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert and other sets at home

The 16th annual Stagecoach Music Festival will be livestreamed on Prime Video and Amazon Music’s Twitch channel.

Tens of thousands of people are dusting off their cowboy hats as the 2024 Stagecoach festival returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio this weekend.

But if the heat and the high wind advisory (not to mention the ticket and hotel prices) are keeping you out of the desert, you can still watch your favorite country artists from home — while keeping an eye out for a “Cowboy Carter” cameo.

For the second year, “country music’s biggest party” will be livestreamed on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.tv and via Prime Video starting at 4 p.m. PDT Friday and continuing Saturday and Sunday, starting at the same time. The livestream will include interviews with “Country Heat Weekly” podcast hosts Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson as well as country radio personality and Bachelor Nation’s own Graham Bunn.

Don’t have access to Prime Video? You can access the livestream via a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

Fans also can purchase merchandise from more than a dozen performers, including headliners Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen, and listen to the official Stagecoach playlist at amazon.com/stagecoach .

And in case watching from your couch isn’t cutting it, a few last-minute one-day and three-day tickets to the sold-out event are still available at StubHub, Vivid Seats and SeatGeek, among other online ticket vendors.

Stagecoach on Thursday announced a few additional sets aimed at its dance-pop-inclined attendees, including from emerging country artist Dasha, whose boot-stomping track “Austin” recently blew up on TikTok. Also gracing the stage at Diplo’s HonkyTonk, a tent dedicated to electronic dance and pop music, are Grammy–winning duo the Chainsmokers and DJ Marshmello.