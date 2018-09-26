CBS names veteran media executive Richard Parsons as interim board chairman

Broadcasting giant CBS Corp. has named veteran media executive Richard Parsons interim chairman of its board, as part of a broader shakeup following the resignation of Chief Executive Leslie Moonves.
The appointment, announced Tuesday night, comes roughly two weeks after Moonves agreed to step down as the New York television company’s chairman and chief executive. He resigned Sept. 9 after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct in articles published by the New Yorker.
CBS also said that two of its long-serving board members, Bruce Gordon and William Cohen, have decided to step down.
Gordon, a former Verizon executive and former head of the NAACP, played a pivotal role in negotiations that resulted in Moonves' resignation and ended a lawsuit between CBS and the Redstone family over control of the company.
As part of a deal reached earlier this month, CBS agreed to drop a lawsuit against the Redstone family investment vehicle, National Amusements Inc., that had been scheduled to go to trial in Delaware in October. The agreement also called for a dramatic makeover of the CBS board, with six new directors who are not aligned with the Redstone family.
Parsons, a former chairman of Citigroup and Time Warner Inc., joined CBS’s board earlier this year. His appointment came as Viacom's controlling shareholder, Shari Redstone, pushed to reunite the companies, a plan that sparked the legal fight with CBS’ board.
As chief executive of Time Warner, Parsons helped the media company recover from its ill-fated union with internet pioneer AOL.
He is co-founder and partner of Imagination Capital, a venture capital firm that launched in November. He also was interim chief executive of the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team for a few months in 2014.
“Dick Parsons has a combination of deep industry knowledge and unmatched corporate and board experience,” said Candace Beinecke, chair of CBS’ Nominating and Governance Committee, in a statement. “We are fortunate to have Dick in this leadership role.”
CBS' board has retained two law firms to investigate claims from multiple women who have accused Moonves of sexual misconduct. Moonves has disputed claims that he made unwanted advances.