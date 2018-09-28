CBS discloses subpoena in New York sexual harassment probe into former CEO Leslie Moonves' conduct

CBS Corp. disclosed in a regulatory filing Friday that it was subpoenaed as part of a New York district attorney’s office probe into allegations of sexual misconduct by former Chief Executive Leslie Moonves.
In the filing, CBS said it had “received subpoenas from the New York County district attorney’s office and the New York City Commission on Human Rights regarding the subject matter of this investigation and related matters.”
The company noted that it could receive “additional related regulatory and investigative inquiries from these and other entities.” The company also said it separately had received a request for information from the New York attorney general's office.
Moonves resigned Sept. 9 after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct in articles published by the New Yorker.
On Aug. 1, the CBS board of directors hired two high-profile law firms to investigate allegations of misconduct by Moonves. The two firms are also looking into allegations of misconduct at CBS News and the overall workplace culture at CBS. That review is ongoing.
"The company is cooperating with the ongoing investigation and related inquiries," CBS said in the filing.