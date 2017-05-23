Bollywood movie 'Dangal' dominates China's box office

The inspirational Bollywood drama “Dangal” blew past the $100-million mark in China's box office last week, adding $51.3 million to its total gross.

It marks the second consecutive week that “Dangal” topped China's box office charts, according to the film consulting firm Artisan Gateway. The movie has generated $112.5 million in China, overshadowing its reception even in India and becoming the highest grossing non-Hollywood film ever in the country.

The previous record holder was “Your Name,” a Japanese animated movie that earned $83.3 million in China last year.

"Dangal," which was produced and financed by Disney's Indian subsidiary UTV, cuts deeper than the star-studded spectacle of most Bollywood films. Chinese audiences were touched by its plot, about an Indian father who trained his daughters to compete in a wrestling tournament, subverting gender norms.

The film's triumph in the world’s most populous film market implied that Chinese audiences are demanding more diverse film genres.

Marvel Studios’ action and sci-fi blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2” held second place last week, adding $13.8 million to a cumulative total of $94.6 million. It surpassed its prequel, “Guardian of the Galaxy,” which earned $86.4 million in its four-week run.

Sony’s horror thriller “Life,” directed by Daniel Espinosa and starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson, raked in $13.1 million, putting it in third place on its opening weekend. However, the film did not do as well as the studio's recent sci-fi film “Passenger,” which opened with $17.4 million in January this year.

Warner Bros.’ fantasy epic “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” dropped to fourth place adding only $2.6 million over the last week. In fifth was Enjoy Movies’ “Guardians,” an action-adventure film, grossing $2.3 million on its opening weekend.

Caption Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Caption Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Caption The 'Big Little Lies' actor says he loved 'The Simpsons' as a child and would have loved to be on the show The 'Big Little Lies' actor says he loved 'The Simpsons' as a child and would have loved to be on the show Caption Columnist Robin Abcarian discusses the mysteries of the Winchester house with actress Helen Mirren in the grand ballroom of the mansion in San Jose. Mirren portrays Sarah Winchester, the heir to the rifle fortune, in the upcoming film "Winchester." Columnist Robin Abcarian discusses the mysteries of the Winchester house with actress Helen Mirren in the grand ballroom of the mansion in San Jose. Mirren portrays Sarah Winchester, the heir to the rifle fortune, in the upcoming film "Winchester." Caption Tituss Burgess talks about his love of 'Shameless,' Eva Green on 'Penny Dreadful' and more. Tituss Burgess talks about his love of 'Shameless,' Eva Green on 'Penny Dreadful' and more. Caption He's experienced an outpouring of emotion from fans of the show, on which he plays a father who reunites with the son he'd abandoned soon after birth. He's experienced an outpouring of emotion from fans of the show, on which he plays a father who reunites with the son he'd abandoned soon after birth.

Zhang is a special correspondent.