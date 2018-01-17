Romantic comedy 'ExFile3' and 'Jumanji' top China's box office

The Chinese romantic comedy “Ex-File3” continues to dominate the country’s box office, in a surprising show for a lighthearted trilogy about relationships.

The movie garnered another healthy $70.6 million in ticket sales, according to firm consulting firm Artisan Gateway, bringing its 17-day total to $270.9 million.

This marks the third and final installment of the “Ex-File” franchise, starring well-known Chinese actors Han Geng and Zheng Kai. The film features two bachelors who encounter their ex-girlfriends.

The movie performed well despite receiving weak reviews. It rated 5.7 stars out of 10 on film-rating website Douban.com, with some moviegoers critiquing lines they considered chauvinist and disrespectful to women.

Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle” opened with $39.8 million in its first three days. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, who also appears in “The Fate of Furious,” the best-selling import to China last year.

“Forever Young,” a historical drama, debuted with $21.4 million in its opening weekend. The movie commemorates the 100th anniversary of one of China’s top colleges, Tsinghua University.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” continued to fare poorly in the world’s second-largest film market, partly due to the franchise’s unfamiliarity with fans. The Disney film added $10.1 million in ticket sales for a 10-day total of $38.8 million.

Feng Xiaogang’s period epic “Youth” grossed $7.1 million, bringing its 31-day total to $216 million.