'Rampage' hits big in China's box office

Although "Rampage" did well in ticket sales, young Chinese moviegoers gave it lukewarm reviews. On the Chinese film-rating website Douban, it scored 6.8 out of 10 based on a pool of 21,736 audience members, slightly lower than "Jumanji" (which came in at 7 out of 10). Most comments criticized the film for its overt focus on special effects at the expense of a strong storyline.