'Spider-Man: Homecoming' spins big web in China with $70.7 million in ticket sales

Despite a nearly two-month delay, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” finally opened in China, raking in a staggering $70.7 million and pushing Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” into second place.

It was the highest-grossing “Spider-Man” movie opening in China, according to the film consulting company Artisan Gateway.

Directed by Jon Watts and starring Tom Holland and Michael Keaton, Sony Pictures' latest superhero franchise received positive reviews online from young Spider-Man fans. Many praised Holland's portrayal of a charismatic, witty and talkative Spider-Man.

The film is expected to surpass the series' previous release -- “The Amazing Spider Man 2” -- which grossed more than $90 million in 2014 in China.

The previous week's chart-topper, Warner Bros.’ acclaimed World War II rescue tale “Dunkirk,” lost some steam and slid to a distant second, adding only $16.9 million to bring its 10-day total to $47.3 million.

The Chinese patriotic action film “Wolf Warriors 2” stayed in third place with $8.5 million, extending its record-breaking haul to $865.2 million.

The Japanese animation film “A Silent Voice” landed in fourth, debuting with $5.1 million in its first three days in theaters. It is the second Japanese import to be released in China in the past two weeks.

Europa’s sci-fi fantasy “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” was the fifth highest grossing movie last weekend, earning $3.6 million, bringing its 17-day total to $62.4 million in ticket sales.