Ann Curry 'not surprised' about misconduct allegations against Matt Lauer

In her first TV interview since leaving NBC, former “Today” show anchor Ann Curry said Wednesday that she was “not surprised” about the misconduct allegations that resulted in Matt Lauer being fired.

“I would be surprised if many women did not understand that there was a climate of verbal harassment that existed,” she said about the work environment at “Today” during an interview on “CBS This Morning.” “I think it would be surprising if someone said they didn’t see that.”

When asked by “CBS This Morning” co-anchor Norah O’Donnell if verbal sexual harassment was pervasive at NBC, Curry replied: “It was. Yes. Period.”

Lauer was fired from NBC in November after a female NBC employee filed a complaint against him. The woman said Lauer engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior throughout 2014.

Lauer and Curry were co-anchors on “Today” in 2011 and 2012. Curry made a tearful exit from the program in June 2012 after she was removed from her role as co-anchor.

Management cited a ratings decline due to Curry’s lack of an on-air chemistry with Lauer. But after Curry left, many viewers blamed Lauer for her ouster.

Curry did not comment on whether she believed Lauer was responsible for the morning-team breakup.

“I don’t know what was all behind it,” Curry said Wednesday. “I do know it hurt like hell. It wasn’t a fun moment. I learned a great deal about myself. I’ve just let it go. It’s been years, and I want to sort of move move on from that.”

Curry — who is returning to television with a new PBS series, “We’ll Meet Again” — had not spoken publicly about her split with NBC’s morning family since it happened. She left NBC News in 2015.

An NBC News spokesperson had no comment on Curry’s remarks.

Lauer has been replaced by Hoda Kotb. Kotb and co-anchor Savannah Guthrie are the first all-female team in “Today’s” 66-year history to front the program during its 7 to 9 a.m. slot.

Curry, 61, told “CBS This Morning” she has been subjected to sexual harassment throughout her career.

“It’s happened to me in multiple jobs, and it is a way of sidelining women,” Curry said.

