CBS promotes Showtime chief David Nevins to chief creative officer for the whole company

CBS Corp. has elevated Showtime chief David Nevins to an expanded role — chief creative officer for the entire company — in recognition that the sudden departure of former Chief Executive Leslie Moonves left a major gap in management for the company’s Hollywood operations.
Nevins will retain his role as chief executive of Showtime, the premium channel that has prospered under his leadership with such shows as “Shameless,” “Homeland,” “Billions” and “The Affair.”
The appointment, announced Thursday by CBS acting CEO Joseph Ianniello, is immediate. Nevins will be based in Los Angeles and assume responsibility for programming, marketing and research across CBS television studios, the CBS Television network’s entertainment division, and Showtime networks. He will also be jointly responsible for programming for the CBS All Access streaming service.
Nevins also will also oversee CBS’ 50% stake in the CW television network, the company’s joint venture with Warner Bros. Entertainment. And he received the title of chairman of Showtime Networks.
Julie McNamara (CBS All Access), David Stapf (CBS Television Studios), Kelly Kahl (CBS Entertainment), George Schweitzer (marketing) and Radha Subramanyam (research) will continue in their leadership roles in these respective areas, CBS said in a statement.
“David has a brilliant creative mind and an impressive track record of success at Showtime and in the entertainment industry,” Ianniello said in a statement. “He is a forward-thinking leader who has driven programming excellence and subscriber growth for the cable network and its growing over-the-top service. The combination of David working with the outstanding and proven creative leaders we have in place will continue to build our position as a global premium content powerhouse.”