Larry Ellison to control Paramount Global following Skydance deal

Oracle Executive Chairman Larry Ellison gestures with his hand in front of a red background.
Oracle Executive Chairman Larry Ellison gestures while giving a keynote address at Oracle OpenWorld in San Francisco.
(Eric Risberg / Associated Press)
By Samantha MasunagaStaff Writer 
Tech scion David Ellison intends to be the new chief executive of Paramount Global.

But it’ll be his father, Oracle executive chairman Larry Ellison, who will be the controlling shareholder of the company, according to a recent filing with the Federal Communications Commission.

Assuming David Ellison’s Skydance Media entertainment firm gets the necessary regulatory approvals to complete its takeover of Paramount, Ellison family business entities collectively called Pinnacle Media will own 77.5% of National Amusements Inc., the Redstone family investment vehicle that controls the media company.

Pinnacle Media is owned by Larry Ellison through a variety of business entities, according to the FCC filing, which was submitted last week.

The remaining 22.5% of National Amusements will be owned by RB Tentpole, which is controlled by Gerry Cardinale’s private investment firm RedBird Capital Partners.

Paramount declined to comment on the document, which is nearly 450 pages long. A representative for Skydance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The filing was triggered by FCC rules requiring the prospective owners of Paramount to get federal approval to transfer control of the company’s licenses to operate its multiple CBS television stations.

The Ellisons and RedBird argue in the filing that their infusion of capital will “strengthen and revitalize” the broadcasting services Paramount currently provides, and that the deal “will not result in a diminution of competition or present any other harms” because the two parties do not currently own any other broadcast stations.

For Subscribers

Paramount’s board of directors and its current controlling shareholder Shari Redstone approved the $8.4 billion deal with Skydance in July, after months of back and forth.

Shortly after the deal was announced, David Ellison told investors and financial analysts that he intended to help Paramount evolve into a “media and technology company.” Part of those plans included improving the ad engine and algorithmic capabilities of streaming service Paramount+ and to use artificial intelligence tools to “enhance creativity and drive production efficiencies.”

Last month, the deal briefly appeared to be in question as billionaire entertainment executive Edgar Bronfman Jr. made a last-ditch effort to vie for the company, though he eventually bowed out of the process.

Samantha Masunaga

Samantha Masunaga is a business reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She’s worked at the paper since 2014.

