Warner Bros. promotes New Line executive to oversee DC superhero film production

Warner Bros. Pictures has promoted New Line Cinema executive Walter Hamada to be the head of production for the studio’s DC films, its latest step to improve the quality and commercial performance of its key superhero franchise.

Hamada has been named president of DC-based film production at Burbank-based Warner Bros., the company said Thursday. He was previously executive vice president of production at Warner Bros.’s New Line unit, where he oversaw the making of horror movies including “It” and “The Conjuring.”

His elevation comes about a month after Warner Bros. shook up the leadership of its DC films brand following “Justice League’s” disappointing box office and critical response. The mega-budget film underperformed, pulling in $651 million in worldwide ticket sales.

Jon Berg, who was co-president of production at Warner Bros., left his post at the studio to become a producer with “It” and “Lego Movie” producer Roy Lee.

Although last year’s “Wonder Woman” was a major hit with critics and audiences, other DC movies such as “Suicide Squad” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” have been savaged by critics.

Hamada will report to Toby Emmerich, president and chief content officer of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, and work closely with DC Entertainment chief creative officer Geoff Johns, the studio said. The next film in the DC Extended Universe is “Aquaman,” due in December.

