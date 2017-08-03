Paul Rosenberg named CEO of Def Jam Recordings

Def Jam Recordings announced a management shake-up on Thursday, naming Paul Rosenberg as its new chief executive.

Rosenberg, a veteran manager and record label executive, replaces Steve Bartels, who will remain at the New York-based hip-hop label until the end of the year.

Rosenberg is the longtime manager for superstar rapper Eminem and has released albums for 50 Cent and others as president of Shady Records, which he launched with Eminem in 1999.

Def Jam is a subsidiary of Universal Music Group. Rosenberg will report to the company’s CEO and chairman, Lucian Grainge.

“Paul brings with him not only a remarkable record of success in hip hop, but an entrepreneurial drive and a deep passion for artist development that will build upon Rick and Russell’s enduring legacy,” Grainge said in a statement.

Bartels was named CEO in 2014 and oversaw blockbuster releases by Def Jam artists such as Justin Bieber and Kayne West.

“It has been my honor and privilege to helm Def Jam Recordings,” Bartels said in a statement. “I am proud of the strength and diversity of the roster that we have built, which continues to reflect the independent roots it was founded on.”

Def Jam was founded by producers Rick Rubin and Russell Simmons in 1984. The pair helped bring hip-hop into the mainstream with artists including the Beastie Boys and LL Cool J.

“The Def Jam name has meant so much to me for so long, and it’s a dream come true to be able to be a part of the next chapter in the label’s storied legacy,” Rosenberg said in a statement.

Rosenberg will continue to manage Eminem, who is signed to Universal-owned label Interscope Records/Aftermath Entertainment. He also will remain president of Shady Records.

ethan.varian@latimes.com

@ethanvarian