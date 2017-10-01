Disney and Altice reach deal, averting a blackout for 2.6 million New York customers

Walt Disney Co. reached a tentative deal with New York cable provider Altice USA on Sunday afternoon, adverting a blackout of Disney-owned channels in nearly 2.6 million homes in the greater New York area.

The high-stakes showdown went down to the wire as Disney and Altice, which operates the Optimum cable service, hammered out an agreement on major terms at the 5 p.m. ET deadline. The previous deal expired Saturday night, but the two companies had agreed to an extension because of the Jewish holiday.

“We have reached an agreement in principle and have extended the deadline accordingly to try and finalize the terms,” the companies said in a joint statement, released by Disney.

Altice had been balking at Disney's demands to carry ESPN and Disney's entertainment channels. Altice insisted that the Burbank entertainment giant was asking for too much money, particularly for ESPN, which has been struggling with subscriber losses and ratings declines.

With a tentative deal in place, millions of sports fans that subscribe to Altice’s Optimum cable service will be able to watch "Monday Night Football" and a pivotal New York Yankees wildcard playoff game on ESPN on Tuesday. ABC’s broadcasts of local news, “Good Morning America,” “Jeopardy,” “Wheel of Fortune” and “Dancing With the Stars” also will be available.

Disney has long sought to use its considerable leverage to wrangle agreements with its pay-TV partners behind the scenes, rather than yank its channels and upset consumers.

Much had been riding on the outcome of the dispute. Wall Street was monitoring the situation because the Altice talks represented the first major deal renewal for Disney in nearly three years — and the first since ESPN's fortunes have fallen.

“We believe both sides have financial and reputation risk should Optimum lose access to the programming,” Guggenheim Partners media analyst Michael Morris wrote in a recent report.

Disney has been under pressure to boost revenue at ESPN because it is on the hook to pay huge increases in sports rights fees. ESPN pays the NFL $1.9 billion a year for "Monday Night Football." And its NBA contract, which kicked in last year, costs an estimated $1.4 billion a year — more than double the amount of the previous basketball contract.

The MoffettNathanson Research firm, in a recent report, estimated that Disney must absorb $450 million in annualized costs in fiscal 2018 to fiscal 2021 simply to cover the inflation in its sports rights deals. Until about three years ago, Disney's subscriber fee increases were more than enough to provide a cushion for the rising costs — but not any longer.

The skyrocketing cost of sports programming also has squeezed pay-TV providers, including Altice. The French-owned company, which last year acquired Cablevision, the Long Island pay-TV service, sought to curb the fee increases for ESPN because it did not want to lose customers who do not care about sports.

ESPN is the most expensive basic cable channel in the industry, costing distributors about $7.50 a month per subscriber home, according to consulting firm SNL Kagan.

Disney is a key source of programming. Its channels attract about 14% of the prime-time viewing of Altice’s Optimum customers, according to the Guggenheim analysis.

Meanwhile, an estimated 20,000 customers of Verizon FiOS in Maryland lost access to an ABC affiliate, owned by Draper Broadcasting, on Sunday morning. The American Television Alliance, which represents cable and satellite TV operators, says there have been 167 blackouts this year.

