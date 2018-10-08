Disney to bolster executive team with Fox executives Peter Rice, Dana Walden and John Landgraf

Walt Disney Co. on Monday made key executive appointments for its TV businesses as the company prepares to complete its blockbuster acquisition of most of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox Inc.
In a sweeping announcement, the Burbank entertainment giant said it has tapped two longtime Fox executives, Peter Rice and Dana Walden, to run its Burbank-based television operation, including ABC.
As previously reported, Ben Sherwood, who has managed the television operation for more than three years, will leave the company once the Fox transaction closes.
The leadership announcement, while expected, is significant. It shows Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger’s confidence that he is close to finalizing the $71.3-billion takeover of Fox’s entertainment assets. Iger wants his new Disney team in place as soon as foreign regulators approve the Fox transaction — endorsements that could come by the end of the year.
The move represents a departure from Disney’s usual practice of grooming top executives from within its ranks. Instead, Iger is entrusting critically important functions — developing new television shows and managing several TV networks — to a team of Fox executives who have spent nearly their entire careers working for Murdoch in a dramatically different corporate culture.
Rice will become chairman of Walt Disney Television and co-chairman of Disney Media Networks at the close of the acquisition. Walden is set to take over the ABC television network and ABC’s television production studio broadcast network. She will be chairman of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment. FX’s leader John Landgraf will serve as chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions.
Ben Sherwood, as previously reported, will step down as president of Disney/ABC Television Group.
The new assignment marks the latest elevation for Rice, who serves as president of 21st Century Fox and chief executive of the Fox Networks Group. Rice, a native of Britain, has been on a fast track since Murdoch made him a top television executive in 2009 after he spent the first half of his career as a film executive, including running the specialty division Fox Searchlight. He is one of the Murdoch’s favorite executives.
Rice’s ascension puts him in a position to potentially succeed Iger when he retires in 2021. Iger has postponed his departure from the company numerous times over the years and the delays have stoked speculation over the succession plan at Disney, which has not designated an heir apparent.
Nonetheless, one of Iger’s lieutenants — Kevin Mayer, chairman of Disney’s international operations and its direct-to-consumer offerings — also is well positioned to succeed Iger. Mayer recently took over several important revenue functions and is responsible for Disney’s highly anticipated streaming service, which is expected to roll out next year.
The Fox executives deepen Iger’s bench of talent as the company gears up to better compete with technology companies such as Netflix, Amazon and Apple. Disney wanted Fox assets — including its Century City-based Fox movie and TV studios and cable channels such as FX and National Geographic — so it could have more content to beef up its streaming offerings.
Disney is expected to launch a streaming service next year that features signature brands such as “Star Wars,” Pixar Animation’s “Monsters Inc.,” Marvel’s roster of superheroes and “High School Musical.”
The pending acquisition will also give Disney a 60% stake in streaming platform Hulu (Disney and Fox both own 30% of the service, while Comcast holds 30% and AT&T’s WarnerMedia owns the remaining 10%.) Disney is expected to fashion Hulu as a destination for more grownup shows and movies from divisions including FX and Fox Searchlight. It’s unclear whether Comcast will eventually sell its stake in Hulu.