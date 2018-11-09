Auction of Fox's regional sports networks draws interest from Amazon and maybe LeBron James

The Walt Disney Co. had hoped to buy the 22 channels so it could provide streams of baseball, hockey and basketball games in its recently launched ESPN+ streaming service. But the U.S. Justice Department is refusing to allow Disney to own the channels because of antitrust concerns. Disney also owns sports juggernaut ESPN. So the Burbank giant has agreed to unload the Fox sports channels when it completes its $71.3-billion acquisition of much of Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox.