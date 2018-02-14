Disney not trying to thwart Netflix, executive says

Disney last summer announced that it is pulling back its recently released movies and television shows that currently run on Netflix. Disney will end its distribution agreement with Netflix for new films, beginning with the 2019 theatrical slate. Instead, Disney plans to use its own products to stock its planned Disney-branded streaming service that is expected to launch in late 2019. The move, however, will rob Netflix of a key source of content, giving Netflix another incentive to build its original programming arsenal.