Disney offers to buy Sky News to aid Fox's takeover bid

This time around, U.K. regulators have worried that a takeover of Sky would give Murdoch — whose News Corp. owns the Times of London, the Sunday Times and the Sun newspapers — too much sway over British media. Fox had previously proposed a separate editorial board to insulate Sky News and in March sweetened the offer, proposing a 10-year funding guarantee for the U.K.'s oldest 24-hour news service. On Tuesday, Fox's offer to legally separate Sky News came with an enhanced guarantee of 15 years.