Justice Department expected to sue to block AT&T's purchase of Time Warner

The U.S. Department of Justice is expected to sue to block AT&T’s proposed $85-billion purchase of Time Warner Inc., fueling questions about whether President Trump is using the nation’s top law enforcement agency to settle scores with perceived rivals.

Trump has made no secret of his animosity toward CNN, which is owned by Time Warner Inc. and one of the media assets that AT&T is hoping to buy. Trump frequently refers to CNN as “fake news” on Twitter.

The lawsuit would set the stage for a high-stakes showdown that should determine whether the government can halt the swelling wave of media mergers. Traditional companies have been racing to bulk up to better compete against giants of technology, including Google, Facebook, Netflix and Amazon.com, which have upended traditional businesses.

Analysts said it would be unprecedented for the government to try to block this type of combination.

AT&T is the nation’s second largest phone company and largest pay-TV provider. It wants to add to its portfolio Time Warner’s entertainment properties, which also include HBO, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network and the Warner Bros. movie and television studio in Burbank now that growth has stalled in its traditional lines of business — phone service and pay-TV subscriptions.

