Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

Venu Sports, the Disney-Fox-Warner Bros. streamer, temporarily blocked by judge

Fox Sports sideline reporter Pam Oliver talks with San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle on the field
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, right, talks with FOX Sports sideline reporter Pam Oliver before an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
(Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)
By Meg James
 and Samantha Masunaga
Share via

Venu — the planned sports streaming service from Walt Disney Co., Fox Corp. and Warner Bros. Discovery — was dealt a significant setback Friday when a federal judge put a freeze on the service’s launch.

Rival sports streamer Fubo had challenged the joint venture, saying its formation was a violation of U.S. antitrust laws.

U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett appeared to agree, issuing a temporary injunction that said Fubo was likely to prevail on claims that the partnership would “substantially lessen competition and restrain trade.”

Advertisement

The aim of the joint sports platform, announced in February, was to provide a one-stop destination that would appeal to younger sports fans who are bypassing traditional pay-TV subscriptions. The three traditional media companies had joined forces in an effort to better compete with deep-pocketed tech companies, including Amazon Prime Video, that are spending heavily to offer live sports.

Fubo Chief Executive David Gandler called the ruling a “victory” for his company and for consumers.

“This decision will help ensure that consumers have access to a more competitive marketplace with multiple sports streaming options,” he said in a statement.

Advertisement

He added that the company will continue to fight and is seeking “equal treatment from these media giants, and a level playing field in our industry.” Gandler said in the statement that the company plans to move forward with its lawsuit against the Venu partners for antitrust practices

The companies, in a statement, pushed back Friday on the judge’s ruling.

The logo for the sports joint venture from Fox, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Hollywood Inc.

The new Disney, Warner and Fox sports streaming joint venture finally has a name

The newly christened platform from Fox Corp., Walt Disney Co. and Warner Bros. Discovery is scheduled to launch in the fall. Pricing has yet to be disclosed.

May 16, 2024

“We respectfully disagree with the court’s ruling and are appealing it. We believe that Fubo’s arguments are wrong on the facts and the law, and that Fubo has failed to prove it is legally entitled to a preliminary injunction,” ESPN, Warner Bros. Discovery and Fox said in a joint statement. “Venu Sports is a pro-competitive option that aims to enhance consumer choice by reaching a segment of viewers who currently are not served by existing subscription options.”

The three companies were racing to launch the service this fall in time for the pro football season, which begins next month.

Advertisement

The service was designed to pool content from the three media giants, which have rights to the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball, National League Hockey, major pro tennis tournaments and college sports. The companies planned to bundle Venu with their services, ESPN+, Max and Hulu.

This is a developing story.

Staff writer Stephen Battaglio contributed to this report.

More to Read

Hollywood Inc.Entertainment & ArtsSportsTelevision
Meg James

Meg James is a senior entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times. She was the lead reporter for The Times’ coverage of the deadly “Rust” shooting on a New Mexico film set in 2021, work recognized by the Pulitzer Prize board as a finalist in breaking news. A member of the Company Town team for two decades, James specializes in covering television, corporate media and investigative projects. She previously wrote for the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. A native of Wyoming, she is a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University.

Samantha Masunaga

Samantha Masunaga is a business reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She’s worked at the paper since 2014.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement