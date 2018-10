Fox's Emma Watts joins Disney's management team in senior role

Fox Searchlight, the specialty film label known for Oscar winners such as “The Shape of Water” and “Birdman,” will remain intact, as Iger has long indicated. Stephen Gilula and Nancy Utley remain in charge of the business. Elizabeth Gabler will continue to be president of production for Fox 2000, while Andrea Miloro and Robert Baird will serve as co-presidents of animation. Vanessa Morrison will be president of Fox Family.