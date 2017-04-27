Fox News host Jesse Watters under fire after Ivanka Trump microphone quip

Fox News host Jesse Watters says he enjoys Ivanka Trump's voice and wasn't making a joke “about anything else” when he mentioned that he liked the way she held a microphone.
Watters made the comment while hosting “The Five” on Fox News Channel on Tuesday. He criticized people booing her as she defended her father's attitude toward women while holding a microphone on stage at an event in Germany. Then he added: “I really liked how she was speaking into that microphone.”
The moment sparked online criticism from MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski and New York Post columnist John Podhoretz.
Watters explained on Twitter, “On air I was referring to Ivanka's voice and how it resonates like a smooth jazz radio DJ. This was in no way a joke about anything else.”
