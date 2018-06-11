DC Entertainment Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns steps down

Geoff Johns, chief creative officer of DC Entertainment, is stepping down from his executive role at the Warner Bros.-owned comics publisher, the company said Monday.
Warner Bros. said Johns wanted to turn his focus to writing and producing. Johns will become a full-time writer and producer for Warner Bros. and DC films and television shows, the studio said. DC Entertainment Publisher Jim Lee will expand his role to include Johns’ responsibilities.
“I took on a role at DCE because I love the characters and this universe more than anything,” Johns said in a statement. “But, I want to spend my days writing and on set.”
The move is the latest management shakeup for DC, which has struggled to achieve the success of Disney’s Marvel Studios in the film business. Johns’ departure comes just days after DC Entertainment President Diane Nelson stepped away from her duties following a two-month leave of absence.
DC films triggered an overhaul at the studio several months ago. Former New Line Cinema executive Walter Hamada was put in charge of the DC movies in January after the exit of Jon Berg, Warner Bros. Pictures' co-president of production.
The Hollywood Reporter and Variety earlier reported Johns’ exit.