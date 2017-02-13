How the Grammy Awards' TV ratings compare with last year's

CBS’ Sunday telecast of the 59th Grammy Awards averaged a 16.0 rating in the 56 overnight markets measured by Nielsen.
The average is virtually the same as 2016, when the ceremony honoring the recording industry scored a 16.1 rating. National ratings with the number of viewers who watched will be issued by Nielsen later Monday. CBS also offered an online stream of the telecast on its CBS All Access service.
New York was the top-rated market for the the Grammy Awards, averaging a 23.0 rating. In Los Angeles, the telecast averaged a 17.0 rating. A rating point represents a percentage of TV homes in the market that are tuned in.
The 2016 telecast had an average audience of 24.95 million viewers — down 1.5% from the previous year. There was a 9% drop among viewers aged 18 to 49, the demographic coveted by advertisers.
This year’s show probably was helped by having a number of moments that lit up social media, including an epic nine-minute performance by Beyoncé, Adele's flubbed song honoring George Michael and Bruno Mars’ tribute to Prince.
