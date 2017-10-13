Goldman Sach is exploring options for its stake in Harvey Weinstein's studio

Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs says it is exploring options for what to do with its small stake in Harvey Weinstein’s movie and TV company, in the latest sign that sexual harassment and assault allegations against the disgraced mogul are pushing the Weinstein Co. to the brink.

The New York bank helped finance the creation of the Weinstein Co. in 2005 by raising close to $1 billion. The firm’s stake is now worth less than $1 million, according Goldman Sachs spokesman Andrew Williams. He did not say how much of the company Goldman Sachs owns.

“There is no place for the inexcusable behavior that has been reported, and we strongly condemn it,” Williams said in a statement Friday.

The Weinstein Co. did not respond to a request for comment.

The development comes barely more than a week after a report in the New York Times detailed decades of alleged sexual harassment by Weinstein and multiple settlements with women. Since then, allegations have piled up against Weinstein from women including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow. The New Yorker reported this week that Weinstein raped three women.

The Weinstein Co. has been trying to untangle itself from its co-founder since he was fired from the board on Sunday. The company wants to make a clean break with Weinstein by getting him to sell back his 23% stake in the firm, according to people familiar with the situation who were not authorized to comment. Resentment between Weinstein and the board, which includes his brother Bob Weinstein, has prevented that from happening, one knowledgeable person said.

Potential buyers are already calling bankers to see what acquisition opportunities might be available if the Weinstein Co. is forced to liquidate assets, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday. Bob Weinstein, now the lone chairman of the company, and president David Glasser have been trying to keep the company afloat as allegations swirl.

Goldman Sachs and an insurance company acquired more than 200 titles from the Weinstein Co.’s film library in 2010 as part of a debt restructuring that followed a string of flops. AMC Networks later acquired the bank’s stake in the Weinstein Co. library.

The Financial Times first reported that the bank was considering options for its stake.

CAPTION L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei CAPTION L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei CAPTION Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP in the new film "Marshall." Video by Jason H. Neubert. Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP in the new film "Marshall." Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Tom Petty's last interview. Tom Petty's last interview. CAPTION On most mornings, a young homeless man, Matthew Shaver, can be found playing the free piano at Union Station — to the delight of morning commuters. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) On most mornings, a young homeless man, Matthew Shaver, can be found playing the free piano at Union Station — to the delight of morning commuters. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66. Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66.

ryan.faughnder@latimes.com

@rfaughnder