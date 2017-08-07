HBO says there's no evidence hack has infiltrated email system

The hacker group that took credit for breaking into HBO’s computer systems reportedly released new documents on Monday, including marketing materials and emails of an HBO executive.

The premium pay-TV channel, owned by media company Time Warner Inc., reiterated late Monday that it does not believe the company’s entire email system was breached.

"The forensic review is ongoing,” HBO said in a statement. “The review to date has not given us reason to believe that our email system as a whole has been compromised.”

The Hollywood Reporter and other trade publications earlier Monday reported that marketing materials related to the “Game of Thrones” drama series and emails from an HBO vice president, covering a six-month period, were posted online. The hackers, in the online disclosures, noted that it took them six months to infiltrate the system. The Times has not been able to independently verify the claims.

“We continue to work around the clock with outside cybersecurity firms and law enforcement to resolve the incident,” HBO said.

Nearly 10 days ago, hackers took credit for the breach, saying “we successfully penetrated into a huge company; we have access to their internal network, emails, technical platforms, and database and got precious stuff that blaze your eyes,” according to a message sent to the Times.

CAPTION Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "Columbus," directed by Kogonada and starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Columbus," directed by Kogonada and starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION "Step" tells the inspirational story of Baltimore teens’ triumph against the odds. "Step" tells the inspirational story of Baltimore teens’ triumph against the odds. CAPTION Rebecca Sugar, Zach Callison, Deedee Magno Hall and Michaela Dietz stop by the L.A. Times' Comic-Con studio to talk "Steven Universe" (and sing some songs). Rebecca Sugar, Zach Callison, Deedee Magno Hall and Michaela Dietz stop by the L.A. Times' Comic-Con studio to talk "Steven Universe" (and sing some songs). CAPTION Watch "Steven Universe" creator Rebecca Sugar perform "Be Wherever You Are." Watch "Steven Universe" creator Rebecca Sugar perform "Be Wherever You Are."

meg.james@latimes.com

@MegJamesLAT

ALSO

CBS plans to go global with its All Access streaming service; earnings easily top forecasts

Netflix acquires comic-book publisher Millarworld in effort to bolster superhero programming

'Spotlight' studio Open Road to take 'bigger swings' after sale to Tang Media