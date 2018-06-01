Hulu shakes up management; programming chief is out after just a year on the job

Freer is reorganizing Hulu at a time of great uncertainty. One of its owners, Walt Disney Co., is acquiring assets from co-owner Fox, including a stake in Hulu. A third co-owner, Comcast Corp., is preparing a competing bid for the Fox assets. Comcast has been prohibited from exercising any control over Hulu under the terms of its deal for NBCUniversal, but it will gain three board seats later this year.