Lionsgate executive Steve Beeks to leave in the studio's latest management shuffle

Longtime Lionsgate executive Steve Beeks is leaving the film and television studio at the end of the year in the latest leadership shuffle for the Santa Monica company.
Beeks, Lionsgate’s co-chief operating officer and co-president of its motion picture group, will transition to a consulting role as he looks for new opportunities, the company said Monday.
Lionsgate is not expected to replace Beeks, who joined the company as part of its acquisition of independent studio Artisan Entertainment in 2003.
The change in the ranks comes shortly after the company named Joe Drake, co-founder of production company Good Universe, as co-chair of its motion picture group, replacing Rob Friedman.
Beeks oversaw business initiatives for the motion picture group since being named co-president in 2012, overseeing the company’s strategy for film production and acquisition. He also oversaw the growth of the studio’s Latino label Pantelion Films and the African American-focused movie unit Codeblack Films.
“Lionsgate is one of the most exciting companies in the industry, and I’m proud of everything we’ve accomplished together,” Beeks said in a statement.
Lionsgate is currently riding high on the surprise box-office success of “Wonder,” a $20-million production that has grossed $130 million at the box office worldwide. This year, the studio also released this year’s hit “John Wick: Chapter Two” and “Power Rangers,” which underperformed.