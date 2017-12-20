After the Disney-Fox deal, smaller players like Paramount and MGM face pressure to bulk up

Walt Disney Co.’s blockbuster deal to buy much of 21st Century Fox revealed Rupert Murdoch’s fear that his media company was not strong enough to survive the digital onslaught — raising questions about how even smaller media companies will weather the storm.

Since Disney clinched its $52.4-billion deal last week to buy some of Murdoch’s most lucrative assets, many wonder which media companies might be next.

The scramble to bulk up is likely to force medium-sized players to strike their own deals out of concern that they need to grow or get left behind as tech giants like Netflix gain more power in Hollywood.

Sony Pictures Entertainment, CBS Corp., Viacom Inc., Liberty Media Corp., Lionsgate and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer suddenly look like bantamweights among the big behemoths.

“There's going to be considerable pressure for the smaller companies to sell,” predicted Ken Kleinberg, a veteran Los Angeles entertainment business lawyer. “If companies like Fox are worried, what are they waiting for?"

The Disney-Fox deal is just the latest combination. Earlier this year, Discovery Communications announced a marriage with Scripps Networks Interactive, which owns HGTV and Food Network. Expect more deal-making to come.

“This is clearly an arms race and these companies need to step up their game,” said Lloyd Greif, a Los Angeles investment banker. “We are going to see more creative acquisitions — and acquisitions of intellectual property.”

Here’s a look at some possible merger scenarios:

Viacom

The most obvious corporate pairing, many analysts say, would be CBS and Viacom Inc. because both are controlled by the Sumner Redstone family. Shari Redstone, the ailing mogul’s daughter, now is the chief decision maker. Last year, she favored a plan to rejoin the two companies (they were separated in 2006), but she abandoned the effort when CBS balked at the price that Viacom’s board was seeking for Viacom’s shares.

Since then, Viacom’s fortunes have further crumbled amid declining ratings at MTV and Comedy Central and the company has struggled to maintain the premiums on the fees it charges pay-TV providers for the rights to carry its channels, including Nickelodeon.

“What does Shari do? She looks like a small fry and the family has badly lagged the market in wealth creation over the decade,” said media analyst Michael Nathanson. Viacom’s shares have fallen more than 60% in the last five years, and currently hover around $31 a share.

By contrast, CBS is stronger because its flagship network is viewed as must-have programming. It also has been more aggressive about expanding its CBS All Access streaming service with original content, including “Star Trek: Discovery.”

There also has been speculation that mobile phone giant Verizon Communications might be interested in buying CBS.

CBS also could be a buyer. In the past, Chief Executive Leslie Moonves had his eye on Sony Pictures — but that studio’s Japanese parent company made it clear that it wasn’t interested. Now, CBS may consider buying AMC Networks, home of “The Walking Dead” and “Better Call Saul” or uniting with Lionsgate or MGM.

Verizon, CBS and Viacom declined to comment.

Lionsgate

Known for franchises such as “The Hunger Games” and TV shows including “Orange Is the New Black,” Lionsgate has long been viewed as ripe for the picking.

“I think Lionsgate is the next attractive target,” Greif said.

Sony could use Lionsgate to bolster its film and TV business. Alternatively, a telecom provider such as Verizon could use it to jump-start its content business and create original video to entice mobile service customers.

Recently, the Santa Monica-based studio has been a buyer, rather than a seller. The studio acquired cable network Starz last year for $4.4 billion to build the latest media powerhouse.

MGM

MGM, which has been growing under the leadership of Gary Barber since its 2010 bankruptcy reorganization, is also the subject of much deal-making conjecture.

The Beverly Hills studio is returning to the business of distributing its own films domestically through a joint venture with Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures.

MGM's resurgent business has also benefited from a fast-growing TV arm, which produced the Emmy Award-winning streaming hit “The Handmaid’s Tale” for Hulu.

Some analysts and bankers believe that MGM and Lionsgate might be acquired by John Malone’s Liberty Media. Another scenario: CBS could scoop up both studios along with Viacom’s Paramount Pictures.

Still, neither Lionsgate nor MGM appears eager to sell, at least for now, bankers said.

“I don't think anyone's ready to go home yet,” said one banking source who was not authorized to speak publicly and asked to remain anonymous.

Representatives for MGM and Lionsgate declined to comment.

Sony

As Disney gains clout, expect Sony Pictures Entertainment to make a move of its own. Sony’s film studio is trying to rebound but still ranks fifth among the major studios in domestic market share.

The Culver City studio made management changes in the last year, bringing in former Fox executive Tony Vinciquerra as its new chairman and chief executive in June to replace outgoing Michael Lynton. Last summer, it revamped its television team when two top programmers defected to Apple.

“The entertainment industry is in a time of consolidation,” Vinciquerra wrote in a note to his staff last week. “In this climate, studios will either grow or become a target for acquisition. … It is my goal to do the former, not the latter.”

Potential acquisition targets could be MGM, Lionsgate or a company with cable television channels. Sony could also strike a partnership to provide programming to the Fox broadcast network.

The Philadelphia pay-TV and Internet service giant is one of few companies with the balance sheet needed to pull off a big-ticket transaction, but its ambitions have been thwarted.