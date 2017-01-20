In a big step for indie producer, Megan Ellison's Annapurna Pictures will distribute and market its own films

Annapurna Pictures, Megan Ellison’s growing independent production company, has long made critically acclaimed movies for other studios to release in theaters. Now, in a big move for the indie shingle, Annapurna will distribute movies on its own.

The Los Angeles company, known for Oscar best-picture nominees such as “Her” and “American Hustle,” is launching a full-fledged distribution and marketing arm, Annapurna said Friday. Its first release will be an as-yet untitled film about the 1967 Detroit riots directed by Kathryn Bigelow, who previously made “Zero Dark Thirty” for Annapurna.

Distribution and marketing is the latest expansion for Ellison’s company, which formed a video game production unit late last year. In the past, Annapurna’s movies have been released by major distributors including Sony Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures and Paramount Pictures.

The company did not say how many films it plans to release independently.

Marc Weinstock, who left 20th Century Fox last year to join Annapurna as president, will oversee the new division with marketing president and former Sony executive David Kaminow and distribution chief Erik Lomis, who previously worked at Weinstein Co.

Ellison founded Annapurna in 2011 and has since become an awards season regular. Recent commercial hits include Sony’s R-rated cartoon “Sausage Party,” and its film “20th Century Women” is a critical darling. But it has also produced box office disappointments, like Paramount’s “Everybody Wants Some!!”

The untitled Bigelow movie is slated for theatrical release Aug. 4.

"Kathryn took a chance on me six years ago and I'm honored that she has put her faith in me and my team once again,” Ellison said in a statement.

Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Natalie Portman on the importance of the infamous pink dress in 'Jackie' For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. Caption Joel Edgerton finds the heart of 'Loving' Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Caption For 'Neon Demon,' Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez used a special 'ESP' to communicate Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Caption 'Manchester By the Sea' director Kenneth Lonergan on how Casey Affleck brought a quiet character to life "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life. "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life.

ryan.faughnder@latimes.com

@rfaughnder