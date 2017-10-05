MGM chief Gary Barber's contract extended through 2022

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer has extended Chairman and Chief Executive Gary Barber’s contract through December 2022, the Los Angeles film and television company said Thursday.

Barber joined MGM in December 2010 following the company’s emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Since then, Barber has led the effort to revive the studio, which has enjoyed a recent resurgence in the television business with hit shows including FX’s “Fargo.” MGM also produced Hulu’s acclaimed series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which this year became the first streaming show to win the Emmy for best drama.

Earlier this year, MGM acquired full ownership of cable movie network Epix for $1.2 billion. It also announced the relaunch of storied brand Orion Pictures as a theatrical film distributor last month.

In film, the company is best known as the producer of the James Bond franchise. The 25th film in the series is expected to arrive in theaters in 2019, though a distributor has not been announced. Sony Pictures has released the recent Agent 007 movies for MGM.

“Shark Tank” producer Mark Burnett has run the company’s television division since 2016, after MGM bought full control of his joint venture with the studio, United Artists Media Group.

CAPTION Tom Petty's last interview. Tom Petty's last interview. CAPTION Tom Petty's last interview. Tom Petty's last interview. CAPTION Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66. Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66. CAPTION In "Lucky," a 90-year-old atheist has outlived and out-smoked his contemporaries, and as he comes to terms with his own mortality, he searches for ever-elusive enlightenment. Starring Harry Dean Stanton. Video by Jason H. Neubert. In "Lucky," a 90-year-old atheist has outlived and out-smoked his contemporaries, and as he comes to terms with his own mortality, he searches for ever-elusive enlightenment. Starring Harry Dean Stanton. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION In "Our Souls at Night," two widowed neighbors develop an unexpected relationship in their small Colorado town. Starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda. Video by Jason H. Neubert. In "Our Souls at Night," two widowed neighbors develop an unexpected relationship in their small Colorado town. Starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Lifelong G-Man Mark Felt, aka "Deep Throat," leaks information to the press that helps to uncover the Watergate scandal of 1974 in "Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House." Starring Liam Neeson. Video by Jason H. Neubert." Lifelong G-Man Mark Felt, aka "Deep Throat," leaks information to the press that helps to uncover the Watergate scandal of 1974 in "Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House." Starring Liam Neeson. Video by Jason H. Neubert."

ryan.faughnder@latimes.com

@rfaughnder