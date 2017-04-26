Miramax hires 'Bad Moms' producer Bill Block as new CEO to expand film and TV business

Miramax, the film company known for movies including “Pulp Fiction” and “Shakespeare in Love,” has named veteran movie producer Bill Block as its new chief executive.

The hire comes four months after former CEO Steven Schoch left Miramax, and about a year after the onetime indie film powerhouse was acquired by BeIN Media Group, a broadcaster based in Qatar, for an undisclosed sum.

Block most recently served as the CEO of production company QED and is known for producing movies such as the 2016 hit “Bad Moms” and the 2014 Brad Pitt war film, “Fury.”

“Miramax is committed to expand production and acquisitions in film and television and Bill’s strong leadership will surely lead Miramax successfully into the future,” said Nasser Al-Khelaifi, chairman of beIN Media Group.

Founded by Harvey and Bob Weinstein in 1979, Miramax quickly became a prominent independent studio that helped define independent cinema in the 1980s and 1990s. It sold to the Walt Disney Co. in 1993, and the brothers departed in 2005 after a bitter dispute with the parent company over creative control.

An investor group led by property mogul Ron Tutor, Thomas Barrack’s Colony Capital and Qatar Investment Authority bought Miramax for $660 million in 2010. Tutor later sold his stake to the Qatar investment fund.

Miramax boasts a library of 700 films, including Oscar winners “The English Patient” and “Chicago.” Though not the hitmaker it once was, Mirmax has made a business out of reviving old titles for television (“From Dusk Till Dawn”) and the big screen. Recent film projects have included “Bad Santa 2,” which flopped, and “Bridget Jones’s Baby,” which was an international hit.

The studio recently announced the upcoming Johnny Depp-Forest Whitaker police drama “Labyrinth,” which Miramax will co-finance with Open Road Films. In December, it acquired the U.S. distribution rights to “I, Tonya,” starring Margot Robbie as figure skater Tonya Harding.

Caption 'The Fate of the Furious' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "The Fate of the Furious," directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Nathalie Emmanuel. Video by Jason H. Neubert Justin Chang reviews "The Fate of the Furious," directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Nathalie Emmanuel. Video by Jason H. Neubert Caption 'The Fate of the Furious' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "The Fate of the Furious," directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Nathalie Emmanuel. Video by Jason H. Neubert Justin Chang reviews "The Fate of the Furious," directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Nathalie Emmanuel. Video by Jason H. Neubert Caption Emmy Chat: Why Minnie Driver’s so committed to her 'Speechless' family Minnie Driver talks about her role as fearless mom Maya, showing disability on-screen and the irreverent comedy on "Speechless." Minnie Driver talks about her role as fearless mom Maya, showing disability on-screen and the irreverent comedy on "Speechless." Caption 'Ghost In The Shell' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Caption PaleyFest 2017: Evan Rachel Wood of ‘Westworld’ Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy on HBO’s “Westworld,” discusses her character’s direction at the end of Season One. Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy on HBO’s “Westworld,” discusses her character’s direction at the end of Season One. Caption PaleyFest 2017: James Marsden of ‘Westworld’ James Marsden who plays Terry Flood on HBO’s “Westworld,” talks about his hopes for what may come next for his character. James Marsden who plays Terry Flood on HBO’s “Westworld,” talks about his hopes for what may come next for his character.

ryan.faughnder@latimes.com

@rfaughnder