USC temporarily drops Moonves name from Annenberg School's student newsroom

On Friday, the New Yorker published a report alleging that Moonves sexually harassed six women dating back more than a decade. The most high profile was actress Illeana Douglas, 53, who has appeared in HBO's "Six Feet Under" and such films as "Goodfellas." She alleged that Moonves pinned her on a couch and began "violently kissing her" during a meeting in his office in 1997 when she was cast in a network pilot. She lost her job on the pilot, which was never picked up. She said Moonves was so infuriated at her that he told her she would "never work at this network again." Douglas later had other roles on CBS shows.