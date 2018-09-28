Murdoch family gets more than $150 million in fiscal 2018

Rupert Murdoch and his two sons, Lachlan and James, were awarded much fatter compensation packages in fiscal 2018 — more $150 million combined for the three executives — as part of the spoils of orchestrating the $71.3-billion sale of much of their company, 21st Century Fox, to the Walt Disney Co.
The family’s 87-year-old patriarch, Fox Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch, collected compensation valued at $49.2 million in the last fiscal year, a 68% increase over the previous year when his compensation amount reached $29.3 million, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.
Rupert Murdoch masterminded the sale of the Fox properties, which nearly doubled the value of Fox’s stock. Murdoch’s 2018 compensation included $23.3 million in stock awards. He received $7.1 million in base salary, a $13-million bonus and $5.6 million in other benefits.
The elder Murdoch also will be eligible for a $21-million bonus in fiscal 2019, the company’s proxy said. The family owns 17% of the company’s stock.
Lachlan Murdoch, 47, who shares the executive chairman title with his father, received a $50.7-million compensation package in fiscal 2018, which included $36.7 million in stock awards. His base compensation was $3 million, and he received a $10-million bonus. His 2017 compensation was $20.6 million.
James Murdoch, 45, the company’s chief executive, received compensation of $50.3 million. His base salary was $3 million, and he received stock awards of $36.7 million, the same as his older brother. James Murdoch’s bonus in 2018 was $10 million. That compared with a 2017 compensation package of $20.3 million.
Next year, Lachlan and James Murdoch each will be eligible for a $16-million bonus.