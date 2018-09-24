George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy are named co-chairmen of NBC Entertainment; Bob Greenblatt immediately departs

NBC’s changing of the guard comes on the first day of the new TV season and as management of all four major TV networks is in flux. Ben Sherwood is stepping down as Disney/ABC Television Group president as soon as Walt Disney Co. completes its $71.3-billion acquisition of much of 21st Century Fox, according to two people familiar with the situation. Disney plans to officially announce that it is bringing over two Fox executives, Peter Rice and Dana Walden, to run ABC’s television, which will leave a gap at Fox.