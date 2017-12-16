Fox seeks to quell uproar over Rupert Murdoch's comments about sexual harassment at Fox News

21st Century Fox on Saturday sought to tamp down a growing furor over Chairman Rupert Murdoch’s comments that downplayed the magnitude of the sexual harassment scandal that has roiled Fox News for the past 18 months.

During a interview Thursday with Sky News to discuss the Murdoch family’s sale of most of Fox to Walt Disney Co., British journalist Ian King asked Murdoch how harmful sexual harassment allegations at Fox News had been to the business of the parent company — and whether the scandal had stalled Fox’s campaign to gain full control of the Sky pay-TV service.

'It's all nonsense,” the 86-year-old mogul said during the interview. “There was a problem with our chief executive [Roger Ailes] over the years, isolated incidents. As soon as we investigated, he was out of the place in hours … well, three or four days. And there has been nothing else since then.”

But there have been more allegations and firings since then, including the ouster of star commentator Bill O’Reilly as well as afternoon show host Eric Bolling, who was fired last summer after allegedly sending lewd photographs and text messages to female colleagues.

Murdoch suggested that Fox News had been the target of such allegations because of its conservative leanings.

"That was largely political because we are conservative,” Murdoch said during the interview, but then he appeared to recognize a potential inconsistency, adding: “But the liberals are going down the drain. NBC is in deep trouble.”

NBC has fired longtime anchor Matt Lauer from the “Today” show because of inappropriate workplace conduct.

Murdoch’s comments ignited a firestorm on social media, and the liberal Huffington Post website followed up by interviewing current and former Fox News personnel who complained that they had to endure a toxic workplace culture and that their complaints were far from nonsense.

On Saturday, a Fox corporate representative issued a statement to clarify what it said Murdoch meant.

“Rupert never characterized the sexual harassment matters at Fox News as ‘nonsense.’ Rather, he responded negatively to the suggestion that sexual harassment issues were an obstacle to the company’s bid for the rest of Sky,” according to the statement. “Under Rupert’s leadership and with his total support, the company exited Roger Ailes, compensated numerous women who were mistreated; trained virtually all of its employees; exited its biggest star; and hired a new head of human relations.

“By his actions, Rupert has made it abundantly clear that he understands that there were real problems at Fox News. Rupert values all of the hard-working colleagues at Fox News, and will continue to address these matters to ensure Fox News maintains its commitment to having a work environment based on the values of trust and respect,” the company said.

meg.james@latimes.com

@MegJamesLAT