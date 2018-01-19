Clint Culpepper out at Sony's Screen Gems

Clint Culpepper, the longtime president of Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems label, is stepping down from his role at the studio, a company spokesman said Friday.

Culpepper has served as president of the Screen Gems division, focused on relatively low-budget comedies, horror movies and films focused on African American audiences, since 2001.

Under Culpepper, Screen Gems became best-known for profitable hits, including the “Think Like a Man” series, the “Resident Evil” franchise and “Don’t Breathe.” But the unit has recently struggled to consistently churn out hits. The company’s latest film, “Proud Mary,” starring popular actress Taraji P. Henson as a hitwoman, disappointed at the box office last weekend.

The shakeup is part of a broader consolidation of Screen Gems and Sony Pictures’ worldwide acquisitions business, which increasingly overlap, according to a person close to the company who was not authorized to comment. Steve Bersch, president of Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions, will take over for Culpepper, overseeing Screen Gems in addition to his current duties, the knowledgeable person said.

As head of Worldwide Acquisitions, Bersch also oversees Sony’s low-budget production unit, Stage 6 Films, and faith-based division, Affirm Films. The acquisitions unit’s recent successes include the international release of “Arrival” and Blumhouse’s horror sequel “Insidious: The Last Key.”

In a memo to staff, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group Chairman Tom Rothman praised Culpepper’s long career at the studio and said the executive would continue his career at the company with a production deal.

“He has an indelible legacy, and I want to thank him for his years of extraordinary commitment to [Sony Pictures Entertainment],” Rothman said. “Luckily for us, he will still be a large part of our family, continuing to produce hit movies for Sony. Screen Gems is a vital part of the company and will continue to be so.”

Variety first reported Culpepper’s exit.

CAPTION “12 Strong” tells the long-classified story of the U.S.’ initial military response to 9/11, when a 12-man Army Special Forces team entered Afghanistan to battle Taliban forces. The leader of the mission is Capt. Mitch Nelson, played by Chris Hemsworth. “12 Strong” tells the long-classified story of the U.S.’ initial military response to 9/11, when a 12-man Army Special Forces team entered Afghanistan to battle Taliban forces. The leader of the mission is Capt. Mitch Nelson, played by Chris Hemsworth. CAPTION “12 Strong” tells the long-classified story of the U.S.’ initial military response to 9/11, when a 12-man Army Special Forces team entered Afghanistan to battle Taliban forces. The leader of the mission is Capt. Mitch Nelson, played by Chris Hemsworth. “12 Strong” tells the long-classified story of the U.S.’ initial military response to 9/11, when a 12-man Army Special Forces team entered Afghanistan to battle Taliban forces. The leader of the mission is Capt. Mitch Nelson, played by Chris Hemsworth. CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." CAPTION Oprah Winfrey received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2018 Golden Globes. We look back at how she got there. Oprah Winfrey received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2018 Golden Globes. We look back at how she got there. CAPTION Stars wore black to the 2018 Golden Globes and we asked why it was important to participate. Stars wore black to the 2018 Golden Globes and we asked why it was important to participate. CAPTION It’s the first time that a rock act hasn’t headlined the festival. It’s the first time that a rock act hasn’t headlined the festival.

ryan.faughnder@latimes.com

@rfaughnder

UPDATES:

3:05 p.m.: This article was updated with more information about Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions.

This article was originally published at 1:30 p.m.