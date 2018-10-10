Snapchat launches original TV shows tailored to mobile audiences

Despite double-digit revenue growth, Snap posted a $353-million net loss in the second quarter and has seen its stock price sink more than 50% since the start of the year. The number of daily active users for the app dropped 2% from the first quarter to 188 million after the latest redesign of the app. Analyst Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson said in a research note Wednesday that the company may need a new round of funding next year or risk running out of cash.