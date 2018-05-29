Chinese audiences aren't into 'Star Wars,' and 'Solo' didn't help

China, on track to overtake the U.S. in movie ticket sales by 2020, is an important market for Hollywood films, including some franchises such as Universal Pictures' "Fast and Furious," which has sometimes generated more revenue in the country than in North America. That's one reason Disney keeps pushing the Star Wars series in China, where "Solo" secured a rare concurrent release with North America, even though it lacks the familiarity won in the United States by decades of sequels and prequels since the first film's 1977 premiere.