Michael Lynton to step down as CEO of Sony Entertainment

Michael Lynton, the chief executive of Sony Entertainment, is stepping down, the company said Friday.
Lynton, who has led the Japanese-owned studio for 13 years, will resign Feb. 2 to focus on his new role as chairman of Los Angeles-based Snapchat parent company Snap Inc., Sony said.
Along with the Culver City movie and TV studio, Lynton led record label Sony Music Entertainment.
The dramatic departure follows years of turmoil that have faced Sony, which has struggled since before a massive cyberhack of its computer systems in 2014.
Purloined emails, which were widely distributed, exposed tensions within the corporate ranks and contributed to several high-level executive departures, including studio chief Amy Pascal.
In addition, the Sony movie studio has suffered from a string of disappointments at the box office.
Lynton was working primarily from the company’s New York offices, which some insiders say had left a vacuum of leadership in Culver City.
Sony has not named a replacement.
