Sony Pictures picks a new television team

Sony Pictures Entertainment on Monday named new leaders for its U.S.-based television operations, elevating three longtime executives to serve in a newly created office overseeing television production and programming.

Veteran business affairs executive Jeff Frost was tapped to lead the team as president of Sony Pictures Television Studios. He has been with the Culver City studio since 2008, when he moved over from ABC Studios.

Frost will report to Tony Vinciquerra, chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Two creative executives at Sony — Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter — were also elevated to the role of co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television Studios, reporting to Frost.

The trio will take over for Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, who served as presidents of television programming and production until they left Sony last month for prominent positions developing original programming for Apple Inc., the Cupertino, Calif., tech giant.

Van Amburg’s and Erlicht’s departures followed the exit last year of the longtime chief of Sony Pictures Television, Steve Mosko.

Cobbling together a new TV team was one of the first tasks tackled by Vinciquerra, who took over the beleaguered movie and television studio June 1. Television production has become an increasingly important part of the studio’s business as streaming services order more original shows.

“Jeff, Chris and Jason are the perfect team to run our U.S. television business,” Vinciquerra said in a statement. “I am confident they will not only grow our robust television business, but also strengthen the integration between Sony Pictures Television and SPE’s other lines of business.”

Parnell joined Sony in 2003. Clodfelter began working at the studio in 2006. Both most recently shared the title of executive vice president for drama development and programming, and were involved in the development of some of the studio’s most successful dramas, including “Breaking Bad,” “The Blacklist,” and “Outlander.” Prior to joining Sony, Clodfelter was a development executive at Spelling Television Inc., where he worked on such series as “Wanted” and “Saving Grace.”

Sony Pictures Televisions’ international productions will continue to be led by Wayne Garvie, who will report to Vinciquerra.

