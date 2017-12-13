Cellphone carrier T-Mobile is launching a TV service

T-Mobile says it's launching a TV service next year, becoming the latest company to marry wireless and video.

The nation's No. 3 wireless carrier said Wednesday that it bought cable-TV start-up Layer3 TV Inc. to help it roll out its upcoming service. T-Mobile's press release has few details, but promises to address consumer complaints such as “sky-high bills” and “exploding bundles.”

T-Mobile didn't disclose how much it paid for Denver-based Layer3, which is available in five U.S. cities, including Los Angeles.

T-Mobile has shaken up the wireless industry by largely getting rid of two-year phone contracts and helping bring back unlimited-data plans.

T-Mobile has already taken steps to connect its wireless business to video as the telecom, tech and media industries grow closer together. For instance, many T-Mobile wireless customers receive access to Netflix at no additional charge.