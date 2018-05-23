Spanish-language broadcaster Univision to name Vincent Sadusky as CEO

Spanish-language broadcasting company Univision Communications is poised to name industry veteran Vincent Sadusky as its chief executive, two people close to the company who were not authorized to comment said Tuesday.
The changing of the guard comes a month after Univision cut more than 150 workers and less than three months after the TV company announced that its longtime chief, Randy Falco, would retire by year's end — even though the company had just extended Falco's employment contract to 2020.
Bloomberg News first reported that Sadusky was in line to become the new chief executive.
Sadusky has spent much of his career at mid-sized TV firms. Until early last year, he was chief executive of the Virginia-based television station owner Media General Inc., which has since merged with Nexstar Media Group. He also managed another TV station owner, LIN Media, until that company was absorbed by Media General amid the consolidation of local media.
Earlier in his career, Sadusky worked as chief financial officer of another major Spanish-language television company, Telemundo, which is owned by NBCUniversal and considers itself Univision's archrival. Sadusky began his career at the accounting firm Ernst and Young.
Once the dominant Spanish-language media giant, Univision in recent years has struggled to remain relevant among Spanish-speaking audiences and faced growing competition from Telemundo.
Univision has long counted on new immigrants from Mexico to replenish its audience, but immigration has slowed considerably.
Now, a majority of Latinos are born in the U.S. and are fluent in English.
New York-based Univision and its equity partner, Grupo Televisa of Mexico, also have seen their once popular telenovelas lose steam in the ratings. The two companies have been scrambling to better adjust to a more competitive environment and create content that is more relevant to the lives of U.S.-born Latinos.
Univision declined to comment.
Univision is owned by a consortium of private equity owners who bought the Spanish-language media company in 2007 for more than $13 billion — a leveraged buyout that left the company swimming in debt. In 2015, the company unveiled plans for a public offering that would have allowed Saban Capital and the other private equity firms to finally begin an exit.
Earlier this year, Univision said it had abandoned its IPO plan.