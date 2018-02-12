New York attorney general blasts proposed Weinstein Co. sale and 'complicit' management

The timing of the lawsuit — the result of a four-month-long investigation that is ongoing — could hardly have been worse for the Weinstein Co. A deal was expected to be signed Sunday and announced this week, ending a months-long search for a savior after sexual harassment and assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein sent the New York-based studio spiraling toward a possible bankruptcy. Authorities in Los Angeles, New York and London have launched criminal investigations into the allegations against Harvey Weinstein. He has denied claims that he engaged in nonconsensual sex with women.