Stage set for tepid Weinstein Co. bankruptcy auction as bids come due

Weinstein Co. has been badly bruised by the slide into bankruptcy. It sold the rights to movies such as "Six Billion Dollar Man" and the Robert De Niro comedy "War With Grandpa" in order to preserve the business. By March, its workforce shrank to 85 full-time employees from the 120 people the studio employed as recently as October, when the New York Times and the New Yorker published their Weinstein exposes.