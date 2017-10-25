Weinstein Co. loses financial lifeline from Colony Capital

Colony Capital is no longer providing a much-needed cash infusion for Weinstein Co., the latest sign that the beleaguered mini-studio may be headed for bankruptcy in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

Thomas Barrack’s private equity firm last week entered an agreement with the New York-based film and television company to give capital that would stabilize the studio’s operations while Colony considered buying the company.

The plan to supply cash to Weinstein Co. has been scrapped, said people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to comment. Colony may still buy some or all of the company, but the collapse of the deal leaves Weinstein Co. in need of another lifeline.

Colony has a very short amount of time to decide whether to buy all or some of the Weinstein Co.’s assets. Colony’s previous Hollywood deals include buying Miramax, the studio Harvey Weinstein founded with his brother, Bob.

Representatives for the companies declined to comment.

The New York Times first reported that Colony had pulled out of the financing agreement.

If Colony opts not to buy the studio, others are said to be waiting in the wings. The Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that there are about 20 serious potential investors that could swoop in, according to a person close to the situation.

Endeavor, the parent company of talent firms WME and IMG, kicked the tires to protect clients with projects at the studio, but has opted out of buying, said one knowledgeable person.

Barrack has indicated in public remarks that Weinstein Co. is struggling and faces significant liabilities. In a Wednesday interview on Bloomberg Television, Barrack compared the studio to “a patient that’s dying on the table.”

The real estate tycoon said there’s value in the firm as long as it has no ties to Weinstein himself. He cited the television business, which produces “Project Runway,” as a part of the company that has value. Weinstein, who was fired from the company Oct. 8, still holds a 23% stake in the company.

“No one is interested in salvaging a company which would benefit Harvey,” Barrack said.

More than 50 women have accused Weinstein of a range of sexual misbehavior, including harassment and rape. Three new accusations of forcible sex acts by Weinstein have come to light in the last two days.

On Tuesday, actress Dominique Huett sued Weinstein Co., accusing the studio of negligence over Weinstein’s alleged abuse.

ryan.faughnder@latimes.com

@rfaughnder