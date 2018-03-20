Weinstein Co. has filed for bankruptcy and will pursue a sale

Once an independent film powerhouse, the studio released critically acclaimed dramas — winning best picture Oscars for "The Artist" and "The King's Speech" — and commercial successes such as "Django Unchained." But the Weinsteins struggled financially as debts and flops piled up even before Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment and assault by dozens of women, leading to lawsuits against him and the company. Some of the claims are being investigated by police in Los Angeles, New York and London.