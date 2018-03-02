Former Obama administration official says she has reached a deal to buy Weinstein Co. assets

The focus of the meeting was to come up with an agreement that would keep the studio afloat as the buyers try to close the sale, according to people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to comment. Burkle, who has had ties to the Weinsteins, had requested the meeting and was key to resurrecting the deal, sources said. Board members Bob Weinstein, who is Harvey's brother, Lance Maerov and Tarak Ben Ammar also attended the meeting.